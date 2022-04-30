Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after acquiring an additional 669,791 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $175,226,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,716,000 after acquiring an additional 403,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 395,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $14.76 on Friday, reaching $313.25. 91,865,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,877,128. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.56 and its 200-day moving average is $367.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $312.60 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

