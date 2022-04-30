Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 44,998 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,265,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,365,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,111,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,445,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.