Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $20.71 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,156 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 5.5% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Bank of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Bank of America by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 186,131 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.68. 47,420,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,659,368. The firm has a market cap of $287.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.46.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

