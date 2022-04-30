Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $641,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $12.92 on Friday, reaching $455.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,493. The company has a 50-day moving average of $480.22 and a 200-day moving average of $495.51. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $452.89 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

