Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $54,000 Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 213.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 958.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,307,000 after buying an additional 365,693 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 74,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.37. 16,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.85 and a 12 month high of $238.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

ESLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

