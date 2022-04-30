Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $793,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

IVV traded down $16.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $413.56. 8,743,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,069,519. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $406.34 and a one year high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

