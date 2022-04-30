Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 210.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.25. 34,656,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,257,976. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $360.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

