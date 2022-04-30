Simon Quick Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,482 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.95. The stock had a trading volume of 41,141,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,624,150. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $184.51 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.