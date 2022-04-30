Simon Quick Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 924,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,900,000 after acquiring an additional 60,484 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 54.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,690,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,229,000 after acquiring an additional 87,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $302,800.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.88. 654,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,233. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.37. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.