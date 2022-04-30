Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 12,306 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,306 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $1,368,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vertiv by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 435,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Vertiv by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 171,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 61,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,631,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,846. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,253.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

