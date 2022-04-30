Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 372 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Progressive by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,430 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,276,000 after buying an additional 1,022,891 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $91,715,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Progressive by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,834,000 after buying an additional 892,596 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,188 shares of company stock worth $8,979,401. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,771,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.54 and a 200 day moving average of $104.03. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $120.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

