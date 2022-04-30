SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWater Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.60.

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SkyWater Technology has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41.

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 72.76% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Manko sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 41.0% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 40,266 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

