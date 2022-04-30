SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $735.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

Several research firms have commented on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SkyWest by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 145,827 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 7.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in SkyWest by 78.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in SkyWest by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

