Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 853 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth about $164,099,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 8.0% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,841,000 after acquiring an additional 159,690 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,095,000 after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,508,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,848,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,608,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,937. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.90.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

In related news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,906 shares of company stock worth $6,927,842. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anaplan Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.