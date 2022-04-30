Slow Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.95. 5,103,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,546,437. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $39.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.