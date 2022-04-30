Slow Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CVS traded down $4.72 on Friday, reaching $96.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,778,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.00 and a 200-day moving average of $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.
In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,606 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,821. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
