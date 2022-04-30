Slow Capital Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,256,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,702. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $73.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

