Slow Capital Inc. Invests $754,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $15.87 on Friday, hitting $508.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,873,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $507.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.33. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.