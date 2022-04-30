Slow Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,001 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 978.2% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 94.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,106. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.79 and its 200 day moving average is $112.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $394,280.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,972.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.45.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.