Slow Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Square by 47.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 11.2% during the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,221,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,542. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.54. 13,448,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,265,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.79. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $82.72 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.10 and a beta of 2.31.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Square from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Square from $322.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.54.

About Square (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.