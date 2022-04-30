Slow Capital Inc. Sells 147 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 208,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 333,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

NYSE ADM traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.56. 6,341,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.02 and its 200-day moving average is $74.97.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

