Slow Capital Inc. Sells 708 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,118,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,377. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

