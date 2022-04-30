SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

SmartFinancial has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

SMBK stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.52. 18,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,533. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $414.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,206,000 after purchasing an additional 139,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SmartFinancial by 490.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

