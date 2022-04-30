SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

SmartFinancial has a payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SMBK stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. 18,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,533. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.71.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 21.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 97.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

SmartFinancial Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.