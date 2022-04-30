SmartMesh Market Capitalization Tops $6.75 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (SMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One SmartMesh coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $54,887.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00030734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00101520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

