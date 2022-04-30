Smartshare (SSP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $277,867.92 and $23,678.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00064845 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000188 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

