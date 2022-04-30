Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Snap’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 10,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,393,234 shares of company stock worth $80,926,353 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Snap by 80.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.