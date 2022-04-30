Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) Trading Up 4.6%

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 72,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 98,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12.

About Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH)

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also designs, manufactures, and sells vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, precision linear displacement sensors, instruments and system solutions, and wafer inspection tools, as well as operates in the blockchain business.

