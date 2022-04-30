Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to Neutral

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sonic Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak acquired 127,475 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $209,450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $334,906.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

