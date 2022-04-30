Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SAH traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $42.55. 621,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,685. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak purchased 127,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $5,339,927.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $209,450,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,191,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,289,000 after purchasing an additional 141,294 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

