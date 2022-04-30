South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 108,530 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,530 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $16,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,460,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,715,373. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $48.54.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

