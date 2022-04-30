South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,967 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.13% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $13,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,263.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,755 shares of company stock worth $252,359. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 22,748,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,537,782. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.99.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.