South Dakota Investment Council Buys 61,060 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 61,060 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.12% of Hess worth $27,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HES traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $103.07. 2,005,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,468. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.15.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.87.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

