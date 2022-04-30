South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 986,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $29,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,168,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,246,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,978,000 after acquiring an additional 681,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

SLB stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $39.01. 10,611,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,754,041. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,898. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

