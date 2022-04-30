South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,620 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,590,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,740 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 66.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 194.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,900,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.05.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 83,184,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,972,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.