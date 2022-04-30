South Dakota Investment Council Grows Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,278,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,540 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $21,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

HBI traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,705,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,975. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

