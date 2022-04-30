South Dakota Investment Council Has $12.84 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $12,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,071,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 41,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARW traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.86. The company had a trading volume of 819,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,247. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $107.11 and a one year high of $137.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

