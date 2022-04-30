South Dakota Investment Council Has $18.15 Million Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.28% of MGM Growth Properties worth $18,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGP. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $121,948,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,415,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,836,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 940,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,032,000 after buying an additional 564,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,862,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

MGM Growth Properties stock remained flat at $$41.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 14.96. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.75%.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

