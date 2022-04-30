South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 53,830 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 0.7% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Amgen were worth $39,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amgen by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.50.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $4.94 on Friday, reaching $233.19. 4,029,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,127. The firm has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.25. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 129.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

