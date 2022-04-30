South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.18% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 175.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAHC. Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

PAHC stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. 60,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,133. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $728.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.52. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 6.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

