South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,550 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $24,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.76. 4,733,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,764. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $127.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

