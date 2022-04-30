South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $14,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.36.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOC traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $439.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,538. The stock has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $446.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

