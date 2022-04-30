South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

South Plains Financial stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a market cap of $427.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.60.

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 25.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 13.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPFI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 140.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 101.9% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 187,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 94,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

