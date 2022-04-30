Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) PT Set at C$3.00 by Eight Capital

Eight Capital set a C$3.00 price objective on Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SOU opened at C$0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$69.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18. Southern Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.76.

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.

