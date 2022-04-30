Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) PT Set at C$3.00 by Eight Capital

Eight Capital set a C$3.00 price objective on Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of SOU opened at C$0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$69.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18. Southern Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.76.
About Southern Energy
