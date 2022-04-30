SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the bank on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

SouthState has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. SouthState has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SouthState to earn $6.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

SSB opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.60. SouthState has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.34.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens increased their price target on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $120,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $420,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SouthState by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,382,000 after acquiring an additional 817,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SouthState by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133,023 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SouthState by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 67,578 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SouthState by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SouthState by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

