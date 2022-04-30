SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Announces Earnings Results

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. SouthState’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS.

NASDAQ SSB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.44. 519,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,256. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.83. SouthState has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSB. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

In other SouthState news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the third quarter worth $435,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 66.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

