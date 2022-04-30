S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,204,000 after purchasing an additional 230,144 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded down $10.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,089,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,875. The company has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $363.54 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

