SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.15

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.15 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 30,680 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67.

Get SpaceandPeople alerts:

SpaceandPeople Company Profile (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and train stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpaceandPeople Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpaceandPeople and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.