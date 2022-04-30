SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.15

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.15 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 30,680 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of £2.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67.
SpaceandPeople Company Profile (LON:SAL)
Featured Stories
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for SpaceandPeople Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpaceandPeople and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.