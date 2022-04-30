SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $57.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

