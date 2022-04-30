SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,111 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 344.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,286,000 after buying an additional 314,757 shares during the last quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,763,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,737,000. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,803,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average of $83.78. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $77.29 and a twelve month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

